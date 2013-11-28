FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington Post headquarters building sold for $159 million
November 28, 2013 / 2:30 AM / 4 years ago

Washington Post headquarters building sold for $159 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The headquarters of the Washington Post is being sold to Carr Properties, a real estate investment company, for about $159 million, the newspaper’s former owner said on Wednesday.

Graham Holdings Co, which sold the Post to Amazon founder Jeffrey Bezos for $250 million in August, said in a statement the sale of the headquarters in downtown Washington was scheduled to be completed in March and included land next to the building.

The Post will rent its newsroom from the building’s new owner while it looks for a new headquarters.

Graham Holdings, owned by Donald Graham and his family, former owners of the paper, operates businesses including Kaplan education services, and online, print and television news.

Formerly the Washington Post Co, the company’s new name and stock symbol become official on Friday.

