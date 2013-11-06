FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Backers of $15 minimum wage in Seattle suburb declare election victory
November 6, 2013 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

Backers of $15 minimum wage in Seattle suburb declare election victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OLYMPIA, Wash., Nov 5 (Reuters) - Proponents of a ballot initiative to enact a $15 hourly minimum wage for thousands of workers in a working-class Seattle suburb that houses the region’s main airport declared victory on Tuesday, even as opponents said it was too early for them to concede.

Washington state already has a higher minimum wage than the federal government or any other U.S. state, at $9.19 an hour, and the proposed SeaTac wage would be among the nation’s highest, just below a $15.38 rate mandated for city workers and contractors in Sonoma, California.

The measure, which supporters hope will serve as a model for similar efforts elsewhere, would affect thousands of workers in the travel and hospitality industries but would exempt small businesses. (Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky, Writing by Eric Johnson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

