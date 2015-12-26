Tornado causes significant damage in Birmingham, Alabama - NWS

Dec 25 (Reuters) - A tornado struck Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday, causing some “signficiant damage” to the southwestern portion of town, a National Weather Service forecaster said.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jody Aaron said the twister was confirmed at about 5 p.m. local time, adding, “There does appear to be some significant damage.” Further details were not immediately available.

Alabama has been hit with storms and heavy rain since Wednesday. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco)