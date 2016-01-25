FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington, D.C. mayor says 'several days' of cleanup ahead
January 25, 2016 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

Washington, D.C. mayor says 'several days' of cleanup ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Monday there were “several days” of cleanup still ahead after a storm dumped two feet (61 cm) of snow in the U.S. capital and urged residents to stay home if they can.

The Washington metro system, on limited service early on Monday, will open all its stations within the city at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT), Bowser said. “It’s important to know that the roads are still dangerous,” she said at a news conference.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
