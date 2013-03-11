FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rains help ease U.S. drought pressure on crops
March 11, 2013 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Rains help ease U.S. drought pressure on crops

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Weekend showers in most of Plains wheat region
    * Dry western Midwest also received showers
    * Mixed outlook for next week

    By Sam Nelson
    CHICAGO, March 11 (Reuters) - Additional drought-relieving
rain fell over the weekend across a broad swath of the U.S. crop
region, an agricultural meteorologist said on Monday.
    "There was 0.25 inch to 0.75 inch, with locally heavier
amounts in most of the Plains hard red winter wheat belt," said
John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring.
    Dee said lighter amounts fell in the western third of the
Plains. Most of Iowa, Minnesota and northern Missouri received
0.50 inch to 1.00 inch or more, and showers were occurring early
Monday in northern Illinois.
    "It will be quiet this week, with light snow in the north on
Friday and Saturday," Dee said. "There are mixed ideas for next
week; some forecasts have more rain, but others don't."
    Commodity Weather Group (CWG) meteorologist Joel Widenor
said the most notable drought relief over the weekend was in
Iowa, eastern Nebraska, southern Minnesota and eastern South
Dakota.
    "Rains will diminish the rest of this week, allowing for
some early corn seeding in the southern Delta," Widenor said.
However, "showers will expand in the southern Midwest and in the
Delta next week, while the Plains generally trend drier," he
said.
    The extended drought last summer, the worst in 50 years,
slashed more than 25 percent of the projected bushels of corn to
be produced per acre, cutting supplies in the United States to
the current 17-year low.
    Winter wheat growers in the U.S. High Plains were enjoying
improved soil-moisture conditions in some growing areas as the
region's drought levels continued to retreat, according to a
report issued on Thursday.
    Drought conditions eased because of recent snowstorms in top
wheat producer Kansas and other wheat producers Nebraska,
Oklahoma and Colorado.
    But conditions grew worse in Texas. 
    Altogether, eight U.S. states continued to suffer from the
worst levels of drought, dubbed "exceptional" by the Drought
Monitor, a report issued by a consortium of state and federal
climatologists each week. 
    Meteorologists said the significant winter snow and rain had
so far eliminated the drought conditions in an area roughly from
Illinois eastward.
    But more moisture will be needed in April and May to nurse
the winter wheat crop to maturity and aid the soon-to-be-seeded
corn and soybean crops.
    
   
   
    The heavy snowfall across the U.S. Midwest in late February
provided hope to farmers that the 2013 crop season will return
to normal after last year's drought, but a top Iowa State
University scientist warns the region is not out of the woods.
 
    "The snow is not bad news in the Corn Belt but does not give
a sure sign of a shift to great crop weather conditions," Elwynn
Taylor, Iowa State University climatologist told Reuters' global
chat room. "Almost everything, 85 percent, west of I-35 is still
on the dry side." 
    He was referring to the stretch of farmland from central
Iowa westward to Nebraska and north to South Dakota. Those three
states produce about a third of the U.S. corn and soybean crops,
with Iowa being the top crop state.
    Don Keeney, a meteorologist for MDA Earthsat Weather, said
that as of early February, about 4 inches (10 cm) to 6 inches
(15 cm) of rain was needed in Kansas, the top producer of hard
red winter wheat, to bring the state out of drought status. 
    Up to 8 inches (20 cm) was needed in a pocket of severe
dryness in northeastern Kansas, a big corn- and grain
sorghum-growing area. Similar amounts were needed in Nebraska,
Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa and Missouri and northern Illinois and
Indiana.   

 (Reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

