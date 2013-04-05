FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Corn seeding expected to stall in coming U.S. Midwest storm
April 5, 2013

Corn seeding expected to stall in coming U.S. Midwest storm

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Cool, wet soils slow spring planting
    * Big rains next week to help ease drought

    By Sam Nelson
    CHICAGO, April 5 (Reuters) - Early corn plantings will be
delayed in the drought-stricken U.S. Midwest because of cool
temperatures and significant rainfall next week that will also
add valuable soil moisture, agricultural meteorologists said on
Friday.
    They said parts of the Plains hard red winter wheat region
will also benefit as dry soils remain a problem in parts of the
western and northwestern Midwest and the southwestern Plains
following the worst drought in more than 50 years last summer.
    The improving conditions are closely monitored by
agricultural experts as winter wheat crops emerge after being
planted last fall, and farmers are preparing to plant spring
crops like corn and soybeans.
    "There will be a big storm coming in waves Sunday through
Thursday and there will be 100 percent coverage of the Midwest,"
said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc.
    Karst said 0.5 inch to 1.5 inches (1.3 cm to 3.8 cm) of rain
would fall in nearly all of the Midwest and in the northern
portion of the Plains. Also, heavier rains of up to 3 inches
(7.6 cm) or more can be expected in the lower Ohio River Basin.
    Warmer temperatures and drier weather expected after next
week's storm should allow farmers to begin planting the 2013
corn crop in mostly satisfactory soil moisture conditions in an
area roughly east of the Kansas and Nebraska border.
    Drought conditions are retreating slowly in the U.S. Plains,
according to a report issued Thursday by a consortium of state
and federal climatologists.
    Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA Weather Services said that
at the end of March, 6 inches to 8 inches (15 cm to 20 cm) of
rain were needed to bring soil moisture levels back to normal in
much of Nebraska and a corner of northeast Kansas, while 2
inches to 4 inches (5 cm to 10 cm) were needed in the balance of
the central Plains and western Iowa.
       
      
     
       
    Commodity Weather Group on Friday said Plains wheat would
benefit from next week's showers, but the southwestern third of
the belt is not likely to see much rain and remain under drought
stress.
    The "Drought Monitor" report, which tracks the U.S. land
area stricken by drought on a weekly basis, said the Plains,
which has been the hardest hit, was seeing improvement thanks to
rains and snow in the past two months.

 (Additional reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing
by Grant McCool)

