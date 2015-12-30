Floods close two Ardent Mills' Illinois flour mills

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Two Illinois flour mills near the Mississippi River and operated by Ardent Mills were shuttered because of flooding this week, the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

Ardent, the largest U.S. flour miller operated jointly by Cargill Inc, ConAgra Foods Inc and CHS Inc , said the mills in Chester and Alton will remain closed “until the waters recede,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

The plants were shuttered Tuesday morning. (Reporting By Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Writing by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)