Ardent Mills says resumes operations at Illinois flour mill after flooding
January 5, 2016 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Ardent Mills says resumes operations at Illinois flour mill after flooding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The largest U.S. flour miller Ardent Mills has resumed bulk shipments at a mill in Alton, Illinois, as floodwaters along the Mississippi River receded while a mill in Chester, Illinois, “likely will be down for multiple weeks,” company spokeswoman Mary Ann Strombitski said on Tuesday.

Near-record high floodwaters following deadly winter storms forced the company to shut down the mills a week ago.

Ardent Mills is operated jointly by Cargill Inc, ConAgra Foods Inc and CHS Inc.

Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

