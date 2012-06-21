More records shattered on Day 2 of U.S East Coast heat wave

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Cars, trains and even horses were stalled on Thursday by record-breaking temperatures in a mini-heat wave gripping the U.S. Northeast and mid-Atlantic states for a second day.

Homeless people sweating on the streets of Washington were handed cold bottles of water from heat-relief trucks run by United Planning Organization, a non-profit group that also provided transportation to air-conditioned shelters.

“I‘m not coping. I feel like I am about to pass out,” said Tonya Moore, 43, from Bayonne, New Jersey, as she sat on steps near her Times Square office.

“If it’s going to be like this, I don’t think I‘m ready for summer,” Moore said on only the second day of the season.

High power demands sparked brownouts in New York City and forced utilities across the region to ask customers to conserve electricity.

At John F. Kennedy International Airport in the New York borough of Queens, temperatures set a record 97 degrees, two degrees above the previous record reached in 1988. The dangerous heat prompted handlers to keep horses in the shade of their stables after racing was canceled at Belmont Park on Long Island.

Temperatures soared to 96 degrees in Boston, topping the 95-degree record that was set in 1949. On Boston Harbor, the New England Aquarium filled a kiddie pool with ice cubes in a scramble to keep a baby seal cool.

Brutal heat meant slower motion for Connecticut commuters who were warned by a Metro-North Railroad tweet that its trains would be operating at sluggish speeds during the evening rush hour.

And, in the hopes of keeping temperatures from rising even higher, transportation officials in Rhode Island urged residents to leave their cars at home and instead use public buses and trolley, offering rides for free.

Even the chilliest places on the East Coast struggled to maintain their cool in the heat wave, which started on Wednesday and was expected to break late Friday with thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

“A record high temperature of 77 degrees was set today atop Mount Mansfield, Vermont. This breaks the old record of 76 set in 1988,” the NWS said in a statement.