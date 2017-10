MIAMI, April 10 (Reuters) - The 2013 Atlantic hurricane season will be “above average” with 18 tropical storms, nine of which will intensify into hurricanes, forecasters at the Colorado State University predicted on Wednesday.

Four of the hurricanes will be major with winds of at least 111 miles per hour (178 kph), the leading storm research team said. (Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Jane Sutton)