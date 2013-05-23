FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. government expects 7 to 11 Atlantic hurricanes in 2013
May 23, 2013

U.S. government expects 7 to 11 Atlantic hurricanes in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, May 23 (Reuters) - The 2013 Atlantic hurricane season will be active and spawn 13 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 of which are expected to become hurricanes, the U.S. government’s top climate agency predicted on Thursday.

Three to six of the hurricanes could become major at Category 3 or above, with winds of more than 110 miles per hour (177 km per hour), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its annual forecast.

The hurricane season officially starts June 1 and typically peaks between late August and mid-October. (Reporting by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
