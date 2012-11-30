FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
High winds, heavy rain to batter California through the weekend
November 30, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

High winds, heavy rain to batter California through the weekend

Mary Slosson

2 Min Read

SACRAMENTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Heavy rain and winds of up to 80 miles per hour (129 kph) were forecast in California’s mountain and coastal regions when a storm rolls through the U.S. West Coast this weekend, prompting warnings of mud flows and flooding.

High wind advisories were issued for Northern and Central California, and transportation officials warned against campers and trailers crossing bridges, including San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.

“Meteorologists tell us the storm system is ‘rapidly evolving’ and that it will be extremely wet the next several days,” Mark Ghilarducci, Secretary of the California Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement.

Parts of California could receive up to 14 inches (36 cm) of rain, officials said, adding that the extreme weather was likely to cause mud and debris flows in so me areas of B utte, Plumas, and Shasta counties.

Emergency officials also warned of possible power outages. (Reporting by Mary Slosson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and David Storey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
