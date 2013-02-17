FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Storm brings snow, gusty winds to New England
February 17, 2013 / 5:35 PM / in 5 years

Storm brings snow, gusty winds to New England

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - A snowstorm slammed parts of New England, including Boston, on Sunday and was expected to turn into a blizzard later in the day in eastern Maine and Atlantic Canada, meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning on Sunday for Boston, Cape Cod, Nantucket and surrounding areas, saying that gusty winds and up to 10 inches (25 cm) of snow were expected.

“Travel will be slow at best on well-treated surfaces and quite difficult on any unplowed or untreated surfaces,” the warning said.

The storm in the Northeast is the same one that brought snow to North Carolina and South Carolina on Saturday, AccuWeather.com said. It’s not expected to be as destructive as the deadly Northeast blizzard earlier this month that brought hurricane-force winds and left hundreds of thousands without power.

Still, as of Sunday morning the new storm had caused “excessive” cancellations and delays of flights arriving at or departing from Boston’s Logan International Airport on Sunday, according to FlightStats.com. (Reporting by Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Sandra Maler)

