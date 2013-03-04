FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 5 years ago

Snowstorm to hit north central United States, then mid-Atlantic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - A storm was forecast to hit the north central United States, dumping 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 cm) of snow from North Dakota to northern Iowa and Illinois on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Locally heavier amounts of up to one foot (30.5 cm) of snow are possible and some areas could see freezing rain, leading to hazardous travel conditions, forecasters said. Temperatures in the 20s and 30s were expected.

The storm was forecast to move east, reaching the Ohio Valley, the mid-Atlantic states and the Washington, D.C., area by Tuesday evening.

“One of the more challenging aspects of this storm will be the snowfall potential over areas along (and) east of Interstate-95 in Virginia and Maryland,” the forecasters said.

Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Vicki Allen

