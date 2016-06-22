U.S. Midwest braces for severe weather, threat of high winds

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - Midwestern residents braced for severe storms on Wednesday, as the threat of dangerous tornadoes and forecasts of a possible "derecho" storm system were expected to menace a wide swath from Illinois to Ohio.

Thunderstorms moved over parts of South Dakota, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois, bringing bursts of heavy rainfall - more than 2 inches per hour in localized spots.

Windy conditions were seen in parts of southern Iowa and Northern Missouri in the early morning hours, according to meteorologists. Winds gusted up to 66 miles an hour around Muscatine, Iowa, and funnel clouds were spotted forming in parts of Minnesota, according to meteorologists at the Weather Channel.

While the strong winds had eased somewhat by mid-morning, they were expected to ramp back up by Wednesday afternoon or evening. The storms may also bring waves of heavy rain across parts of Illinois, northern Indiana and northern Ohio overnight and into early Thursday, meteorologists said.

Forecasters also say there is the possibility of the system becoming a derecho event, or a long-lasting thunderstorm that moves very quickly and contains very strong, straight-line winds.

Such winds can be stronger than a weak tornado, and reach up to 100 miles an hour, said John Dee, a meteorologist with Global Weather Monitoring.

In 1999, a derecho tore across a 1,300-mile stretch from North Dakota, up into Canada and across New England, with winds hitting 110 miles per hour.

"It flattened a forest. It just took it out like a bulldozer," Dee said. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter, editing by G Crosse)