By Alex Dobuzinskis and Aron Ranen
LOS ANGELES Feb 17 Intense rain, heavy snow and
strong winds lashed California and southern Oregon on Friday,
prompting the evacuation of more than a hundred homes threatened
by mudslides near Los Angeles, officials said.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said within four hours on
Friday afternoon it responded to 150 reports of downed wires,
one of which led to a fatality.
Another person was found dead in a submerged vehicle in
Victorville, about 100 miles east of Los Angeles, fire officials
said on Twitter.
Los Angeles area utilities said power was out for more than
100,000 customers in the region.
The severe storm could bring California's heaviest rainfall
in six years, after months of wet weather that has dramatically
eased California's years-long drought. The heavy rain and
melting snowpack threatened to undermine a spillway at one of
the largest dams in the country, which prompted the evacuation
of 188,000 residents earlier this week.
The city of Duarte, about 20 miles (32 km) east of Los
Angeles, said it ordered residents of 180 homes to evacuate
given the potential for mudslides.
A forest fire charred an area above their homes last year,
prompting concerns that heavy rain could trigger mudslides where
there is no vegetation.
Alberto Moreno, 34, piled sandbags outside his home on
Friday after refusing to leave the area.
"The neighbors are here so we're all basically going to help
out each other if it comes down to it," Moreno said.
Heather Malone, 44, another Duarte resident, said she was
prepared to escape by car if she saw "half the mountain coming
down" near her home.
The downpours in other heavily populated areas of Southern
California, including parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura
counties also recently hit by wildfires, could create the risk
of mud and debris flows there too, the weather service said.
Authorities have warned residents of an area west of Santa
Barbara, where another wildfire ravaged vegetation last year, to
prepare to leave their homes quickly if ordered to evacuate.
Rain also battered parts of Northern California and southern
Oregon and the weather service had flood warnings in effect in
both regions on Friday afternoon.
In higher areas of eastern California and western Nevada, as
much as 2 feet (60 cm) of snow could cause whiteouts,
forecasters said.
Southwest Airlines Co said it had canceled more than
250 flights in California, as the storm caused disruptions.
Airports in Los Angeles, San Francisco and other parts of
California had dozens of canceled or delayed flights, according
to tracking website FlightAware.com.
(Additional reporting Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker and Mary Milliken)