Extreme heat persists in US, but relief in weekend forecast
July 7, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

Extreme heat persists in US, but relief in weekend forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - The Midwest and Eastern United States faced another day of scorching temperatures on Saturday, but forecasters said some of the areas hit hardest by the prolonged heat wave would soon get relief.

The National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings on Saturday for cities including Washington, D.C., where temperatures were expected to reach 100 to 105 Fahrenheit (38 to 41 Celsius), and New York City and Philadelphia, where temperatures could also hit triple digits.

A cold front from Canada was expected to break the record-setting heat and drop temperatures to below average numbers over much of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states by Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Severe weather, including thunderstorms and damaging winds, was expected to accompany the cooler temperatures, forecasters said.

Areas around Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit and St. Louis will start to experience less extreme heat this weekend, said Alex Sosnowski, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather.com.

But Sosnowski said Saturday would likely be the worst day of the heat for people in the East and the central Appalachians.

“As the cooler air from the northwest begins to make its move, the air will get compressed in the region,” he said on AccuWeather.com. “When air is compressed, it heats up.”

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Eric Beech

