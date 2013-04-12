Eastern U.S. could see rain, snow from storm that killed three

MIAMI, April 12 (Reuters) - A cold front marched eastward across the United States on Friday, threatening to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms from Florida to the northeastern states and snow to New England. It was part of a broad storm blamed for at least three deaths as it moved across the nation earlier in the week. The system will bring much cooler temperatures to the East Coast during the weekend, forecasters at the National Weather Service said. "Mixed wintry weather is also expected for parts of the Great Lakes and into northern New England where the air is cold enough for that," the forecasters said. The storm brought heavy snow to Colorado, South Dakota and Minnesota early in the week. In Nebraska, the state patrol said 37-year-old Lisa Conrad of Berea, Nebraska, died from exposure on Tuesday after abandoning her disabled car and trying to walk to her home a mile away during a blinding snowstorm. The system spun off a tornado that killed one person and injured five in Mississippi on Thursday, and brought, hail, damaging winds and twisters to Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. High winds and heavy wet snow downed power lines in several states, and outages persisted on Friday in nearly every state from Missouri eastward. A worker for the Ameren Missouri utility was electrocuted on Thursday while helping restore power knocked out by the storm in the St. Louis area, the company said. Missouri was hardest hit with about 5,000 electrical customers still out of service on Friday, while 3,000 were without power in North Carolina, utility companies said. (Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas, Katie Schubert in Nebraska and Jane Sutton in Florida; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)