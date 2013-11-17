FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Very dangerous' storm puts 53 mln at risk in U.S. Midwest
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 17, 2013 / 5:55 PM / 4 years ago

'Very dangerous' storm puts 53 mln at risk in U.S. Midwest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A fast-moving weather system was threatening 53 million people in the U.S. Midwest on Sunday, with one tornado touchdown reported and the potential for dangerous winds and thunderstorms across 10 states, weather officials said.

“We obviously have a very dangerous situation on our hands and it’s just getting started,” Laura Furgione, deputy director of the National Weather Service, told reporters in a conference call.

A large tornado touched down outside Peoria, Illinois, on Sunday as an expansive storm threatened parts of the Midwest, U.S. meteorologists said. (Reporting by Deborah Zabarenko; Editing by Sandra Maler and Philip Barbara)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.