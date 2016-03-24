Blizzard sweeps through the U.S. Midwest, rain drenches South

CHICAGO, March 24 (Reuters) - The blizzard that blasted Colorado and shut down Denver’s airport swept through the U.S. Midwest on Thursday, dumping up to 13 inches (33 cm) in northern Wisconsin, but the storm was expected to leave the Midwest by the evening or earlier, forecasters said.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker declared a state of emergency in response to severe winter weather and blizzard conditions.

Snow is predicted again for parts of Colorado late on Friday and Saturday, but conditions will not be as severe as they were on Wednesday, when areas of the state saw up to more than two feet (60 cm) of snow and the Denver International Airport shut down, National Weather Service forecaster Andrew Orrison said.

“We’re not expecting snow like what we just had,” Orrison said.

A cold front moved across Louisiana, which received heavy showers and thunderstorms in the southeastern part of the state, Orrison said. The rain was expected to end on Thursday afternoon, he said.

A tornado watch was in effect until 7 p.m. CDT on Thursday for the central Gulf Coast region, from Gulfport, Mississippi, to Panama City, Florida, in the western half of the Florida panhandle, forecasters said.

In addition, Mobile, Alabama, issued a flash flood warning that was in effect until 4 p.m. CDT on Thursday after the airport there saw more than 2.5 inches (5 cm) of rain in about 1-1/2 hours, a forecaster said. (Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Sandra Maler)