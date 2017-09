NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Exchange operators BATS Global Markets and Nasdaq OMX Group said they plan to be open for normal operating hours on Monday and Tuesday as a blizzard threatens to dump up to 3 feet of snow on the U.S. East Coast, disrupting travel for tens of millions of people.

Both companies said they have comprehensive contingency plans in place to keep the markets operating. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)