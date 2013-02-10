FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2013 / 7:31 PM / in 5 years

Power restored at blizzard-hit nuclear plant in Massachusetts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Power has been restored to the Pilgrim Nuclear Power plant in Plymouth, Massachusetts, which was forced to shut down after Friday’s blizzard knocked out its connection to off-site power, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said on Sunday.

The plant automatically shut down after losing all three of its connections to off-site power during the storm on Friday night. The plant’s diesel generators remained in service during the incident, according to the NRC.

The unit was in cold shutdown mode as of Saturday morning and off-site power had been fully restored by Sunday morning, the NRC said.

Pilgrim is operated by Energy Nuclear, a unit of Entergy Corp.

