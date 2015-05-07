FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-More storms headed for Great Plains after tornadoes kill one, injure 12 in Oklahoma
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2015 / 11:28 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-More storms headed for Great Plains after tornadoes kill one, injure 12 in Oklahoma

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with latest forecasts)

By Heide Brandes

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 7 (Reuters) - Thunderstorm and flash flood warnings were issued for several Great Plains states on Thursday, a day after a series of tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma, causing one death, injuring 12 and flattening buildings.

One woman who sought safety in her home’s storm shelter died when it flooded in Wednesday night’s storms, Oklahoma police said.

The weather system battered a region from Texas to Nebraska and spawned dozens of reported tornadoes on Wednesday.

Large parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and North Texas were under flash flood and severe thunderstorm watches on Thursday. A tornado warning was issued for the area around the North Texas town of Jacksboro, the National Weather Service said.

Six people from a mobile-home park damaged by a tornado southwest of Oklahoma City were taken to a hospital in the region, including an 80-year-old woman in critical condition with hip injuries, hospital spokeswoman Brooke Cayot said.

Thousands of homes and business in Oklahoma were without power on Thursday morning, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission said. (Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Additional reporting by Brendan O‘Brien in Milwaukee and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Will Dunham and Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.