U.S. Plains states threatened by strong winter storm

Feb 25 (Reuters) - A powerful winter storm threatened the U.S. southern plains states on Monday, promising a mix of rain and snow that was likely to bring heavy snowfall to southeastern Kansas and central Missouri from Monday night to Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

”Heavy snowfall rates in excess of an inch per hour will be possible in some locations,“ the service said. ”Gusty northeast to north winds will result in considerable blowing and drifting of snowfall.

“Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous,” it said.

The same storm had blanketed eastern Colorado with snow on Sunday, prompting the cancellation of 200 flights in and out of Denver International Airport.

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper ordered all non-essential state workers to report to work two hours later than scheduled on Monday to give Denver snow plow drivers more time to clear city streets.