Cargill Cedar Rapids, Iowa, soy plant closed after heavy rains- trade

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc's soybean processing plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is scheduled to be closed through next Wednesday due to flooding after heavy rains this week, trade sources said on Friday.

An Iowa grain merchant said the company was still buying soybeans and would reassess the closure on Monday and possibly adjust its operating schedule.

The company's Cedar Rapids grain facility has also stopped accepting corn deliveries due to floods in the area.