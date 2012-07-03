Two states receiving federal storm relief aid

* Ohio, West Virginia seeing aid

By Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON, July 3 (Reuters) - Federal emergency money began filtering out this week to two storm-ravaged states, with funds going to help West Virginia and Ohio buy generators and other equipment needed to restore power.

But two other states, Maryland and Virginia, said they had not yet decided whether to seek federal assistance.

Ohio and West Virginia both formally requested federal emergency assistance a day after the punishing storm wreaked havoc across the eastern United States last Friday night, a federal official said.

President Barack Obama approved the requests the same day and state authorities were receiving assistance organized and supplied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, officials said.

On Monday, the District of Columbia also submitted a letter requesting federal emergency aid and it was now under consideration, an official said.

Ohio and West Virginia were receiving generators for hospitals and emergency facilities and telecommunications gear to supplement or replace equipment that had failed. FEMA can also mobilize emergency medical personnel.

Meanwhile, Maryland was working on its request for federal aid. The state had a lot of power outages and downed trees, but not the kind of costly infrastructure damage that might require immediate federal aid, according to Ed McDonough, a spokesman for the Maryland Emergency Management Agency.

The state still has homes and businesses without power.

Maryland is working on a possible application to federal authorities that could include a request for reimbursement for some clean-up expenditures.

Virginia officials said that even though the state suffered serious power outages and unusual telecommunications outages, it had not requested federal aid and was not preparing such a request, though a future application was not ruled out.

Jeff Caldwell, press secretary for Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, told Reuters by email that, “The need for direct aid from FEMA in the form of generators, water, etc. was not deemed necessary in Virginia because the Commonwealth is able to address those needs on their own. Localities have not requested resources that were beyond the state’s capacity to supply.”

Virginia may yet seek federal reimbursement for storm-related expenditures, but the focus now was on the recovery, he said.

Michael Cline, Virginia’s emergency management chief, said that outages suffered by the state telecommunications systems were extensive and hard to repair.

While failures of some cellular networks would be expected in the wake of a violent storm, the failure of the state’s hard-wired phone networks and 911 systems were “unprecedented” and initial attempts to restore some of them failed, Cline said.

He said Virginia did consult with FEMA representatives while organizing the state’s responses to the storm, but “there wasn’t anything they could have done to help us out in this situation so far.”