U.S. markets stick to regular hours with pending storm
January 26, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. markets stick to regular hours with pending storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. financial markets sought to do business as usual on Monday as potentially historic blizzard might dump up to 3 feet (90 cm) of snow on the East Coast and disrupt travel for tens of millions of people.

The New York Stock Exchange said it currently plans to stay open for normal operating hours Monday and Tuesday, a NYSE spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association which U.S. bond dealers and investors said the domestic fixed income market will stick to its regular trading hours Monday and Tuesday, a SIFMA spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Richard Leong)

