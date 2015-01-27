FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Stock Exchange ready for 'business as usual' Tuesday
#Funds News
January 27, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

New York Stock Exchange ready for 'business as usual' Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange will open as scheduled on Tuesday, a spokesman said, as a snow storm that effectively shut down New York City was downgraded from a blizzard to a winter storm in the immediate metro area.

NYSE spokesman Eric Ryan said it would be “business as usual” at one of Wall Street’s main trading hubs.

Electronic trading of U.S. equity index futures was underway, with about 90,000 contracts of S&P 500 e-mini futures having been traded by about 7 a.m. ET (1200 GMT).

Reporting By John McCrank, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
