Delta to cancel 600 flights on Monday due to East Coast blizzard

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines has canceled about 600 flights for Monday, Jan. 26 due to a “historic” blizzard expected to hit the East Coast, an airline spokesman said on Sunday.

Delta has canceled about six regional flights into New York for Sunday, the spokesman added. The airline has issued a waiver for ticket holders for Monday and Tuesday flights, allowing them to reschedule their itineraries for any flight through Friday, Jan. 30. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Eric Walsh)