East Coast storm delays $300 mln U.S. muni bond sales

Jan 26 (Reuters) - A big winter storm on the U.S. East Coast has postponed the sale of nearly $300 million of municipal bonds, according to market sources on Monday.

A $209.5 million bond issue for Texas’ Katy Independent School District, which was scheduled to price on Tuesday through J.P. Morgan Securities, was put on the day-to-day calendar, a source said.

A handful of competitive offerings from local government and school issuers in Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut pushed their pricing dates to the end of this week or next week, according to postponement notices from data company Ipreo. (Reporting By Karen Pierog in Chicago and Lisa Lambert in Washington; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)