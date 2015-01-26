FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Group recommends U.S. bond market to stay open despite weather
January 26, 2015

Group recommends U.S. bond market to stay open despite weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A group that represents bond dealers and investors recommended on Monday the U.S. bond market operate its normal business hours even as a potentially historic blizzard threatens to disrupt activities along the U.S. East Coast.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said in a statement, “At this time, we recommend fixed-income markets remain open.”

The group said it activated its emergency command center and remains in close coordination with key stakeholders across the public and private sector.

It said it continues to closely monitor the situation posed by the winter storm, which is predicted to dump up to 3 feet of snow in areas of the East Coast in the coming day. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

