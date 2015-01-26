FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blizzard warning prompts United Airlines to cancel Tuesday NY flights
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
January 26, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

Blizzard warning prompts United Airlines to cancel Tuesday NY flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - United Airlines will cancel all Tuesday flights at airports in New York, Boston, and Philadelphia, due to warnings for a historic blizzard expected to reach the East Coast on Monday afternoon, a spokeswoman said.

The company will limit operations beginning Monday evening at the Newark, LaGuardia, and John F. Kennedy airports in the New York area. Service at Washington Dulles will be uninterrupted on Monday. United will be waiving flight change fees that would otherwise apply. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chris Reese)

