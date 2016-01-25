FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox - Five worst snowstorms in New York City history
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Factbox
January 24, 2016 / 3:45 AM / 2 years ago

Factbox - Five worst snowstorms in New York City history

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A snowman is pictured in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

REUTERS - An intense blizzard has dumped 25.1 inches (63.8 cm) of snow in New York City’s Central Park, the National Weather Service said on Saturday, ranking it No.3 among the city’s worst snow storms.

The following are the five worst snowstorms to hit the largest city in the United States before this week, according to the NWS:

- 26.9 inches (68.3 cm), February 11-12, 2006

- 25.8 inches (65.5 cm), December 26-27, 1947

A woman walks during a snowstorm at Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

- 21.0 inches (53.3 cm), March 12-14, 1888

- 20.9 inches (53.1 cm), February 25-26, 2010

Slideshow (2 Images)

- 20.2 inches (51.3 cm), January 7-8, 1996

The deepest snowfall from the blizzard paralyzing the U.S. East Coast has been recorded at 40 inches (102 cm) in Glengary, West Virginia, the National Weather Service said.

It said about 28.3 inches (72 cm) had fallen at Dulles International Airport, 26 miles (42 km) west of Washington as of Saturday evening, one of the capital’s biggest storms.

Reporting By Barbara Goldberg and Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Sandra Maler and Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.