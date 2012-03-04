UPDATE 1-Calm weather offers respite after deadly US storms

* Twisters wreak havoc in several U.S. states

* Death toll from latest storms revised down to 37

* Snow and rain to create problems by Sunday night (Updates weather, death toll, cleanup details)

By John D. Stoll

CRITTENDEN, Ky., March 4 (Reuters) - Calm weather gave dazed residents of storm-wracked U.S. towns a respite early on Sunday as they dug out from a chain of tornadoes that cut a swath of destruction from the Midwest to the Gulf of Mexico, killing at least 37 people.

The fast-moving twisters spawned by massive thunderstorms splintered blocks of homes, damaged schools and a prison, and tossed around vehicles like toys, killing 20 people in Kentucky, 12 in neighboring Indiana, three in Ohio and one in Alabama, officials said. Georgia also reported a storm-related death.

Indiana officials revised the state’s death toll down from 14 after learning two of the deaths weren’t tied to the storms.

Forecasters said more trouble was headed for the hardest hit areas of Indiana and Kentucky on Sunday night, when up to three inches (7.6 cm) of rain and snow were expected to add to the burden for hundreds of residents whose homes were destroyed.

“It’s very light right now, but the coverage and intensity of the precipitation is expected to increase later on this afternoon and into the evening,” said Kurt Van Speybroeck of the National Weather Service.

Friday’s storms came on top of severe weather earlier in the week in the Midwest and brought the overall death toll from the unseasonably early storms this week to at least 50 people.

Television footage from Indiana and Kentucky showed houses ripped from their foundations, trees downed and stripped of their foliage, and rubble scattered across wide stretches of land.

In Georgia, light planes were lifted off the tarmac of a regional airport in Paulding County and thrown back on the ground. In Indiana, a school bus was slammed into a building.

Clean-up crews worked to move downed power lines and clear debris, and residents began putting tarps over torn apart homes to prevent further damage. Meanwhile, the more fortunate brought donations including diapers, blankets and food to area churches.

“That’s what people do. It’s no biggie. It’s because we care. They are our neighbors,” said Brenda Parson, as she brought a carload of donations to the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Henryville, Indiana.

President Barack Obama called the governors of Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky to offer condolences and assure them the federal government was ready to help if needed.

RECOVERY EFFORTS

In a hopeful sign amid the destruction, a toddler orphaned by the tornado was found alive but badly hurt in a field in southeast Indiana after the storms, authorities said.

The girl, identified on Sunday as 14-month-old Angel Babcock by the Louisville Courier Journal newspaper, was in critical condition in Kosair Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, hospital officials said.

Officials had originally reported that she was found 10 miles (16 km) from her home in Salem, Indiana, but a spokeswoman for the St. Vincent Salem Hospital, where the child was initially taken, said she was found close to her home.

“She’s had a lot of injuries to her head. The doctors told us that the next 24-48 hours are very critical. I‘m just asking everyone to pray for my granddaughter and for my family,” Jack Brough, Angel’s grandfather, told the newspaper.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Jerry Gooden said the focus in southern Indiana had turned from search and rescue to clearing the way for volunteers and protecting against looters.

“We’re guarding property so people don’t come in and steal what little people do have left,” Gooden said.

Officials were also trying to clear away dangerous electric and gas lines to allow volunteers to start cleaning up. He said police expected to start allowing them into the area on Monday.

“We’ve got a boatload of volunteers we can’t let in yet because of the dangers from the electric lines and gas lines being there. It’s a tedious process because each home’s got a gas line, but they’re getting it done,” he said.

The violent storms raised fears that 2012 will be another bad year for tornadoes after 550 deaths in the United States were blamed on twisters last year, the deadliest year in nearly a century, according to the National Weather Service. (Additonal reporting by Susan Guyett, David Adams, Tom Brown, Ian Simpson, Karen Brooks, John Stoll and Dan Whitcomb; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Peter Bohan and Paul Simao)