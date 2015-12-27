FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four killed in storm-related incident in Texas -newspaper
December 27, 2015 / 2:46 AM / 2 years ago

Four killed in storm-related incident in Texas -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Four people died in a storm-related incident in Texas near where a tornado touched down on Saturday, bringing the death toll from tornadoes and flooding this week in the southern United States to 22, according to officials and local media.

The four victims were killed in what was believed to be a traffic accident in the Texas city of Garland, about 15 miles (24 km) northeast of Dallas, police spokesman Mike Hatfield told the Dallas Morning News.

Reuters could not independently verify the report as local authorities could not be immediately reached. (Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; Additional reporting and writing by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Dan Grebler)

