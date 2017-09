(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the antitrust law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, May 12

9 a.m. - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit hears arguments in Insulate SB Inc v. Advanced Finishing Systems, No. 14-2561. For more information see 1.usa.gov/1J3ZRma.

