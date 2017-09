(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the antitrust law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, June 2

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Digital Advertising Alliance holds its 2015 summit. The Federal Trade Commission's Terrell McSweeny is a keynote speaker. The summit will be held at Ogilvy Events at 636 11th Ave, New York City. For more information, see bit.ly/1dCdCwJ.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1d9amIu