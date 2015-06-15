Week Ahead in Antitrust: June 15, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the antitrust law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, June 15

8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Concurrences Competition Laws Review holds a conference, New Frontiers of Antitrust, in Paris. Speakers include Margrethe Vestager, Europe's commissioner responsible for competition policy, and Judge Jed Rakoff, judge in the Southern District of New York. The event will be held at the Ministry of the Economy, Industry and the Digital Sector, 139 rue de Bercy, Paris. For more information bit.ly/1Qu0ZFm.

