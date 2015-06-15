FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Antitrust: June 15, 2015
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 15, 2015 / 11:20 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Antitrust: June 15, 2015

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the antitrust law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, June 15

8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Concurrences Competition Laws Review holds a conference, New Frontiers of Antitrust, in Paris. Speakers include Margrethe Vestager, Europe's commissioner responsible for competition policy, and Judge Jed Rakoff, judge in the Southern District of New York. The event will be held at the Ministry of the Economy, Industry and the Digital Sector, 139 rue de Bercy, Paris. For more information bit.ly/1Qu0ZFm.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1egcWxD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.