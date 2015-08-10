FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Antitrust: Aug. 10, 2015
August 10, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Antitrust: Aug. 10, 2015

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are upcoming events of interest to the antitrust law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

1:30 p.m. - FTC Commissioner Julie Brill will address the National Academy of Sciences' Summer Meeting of the Forum on Cyber Resilience. The event will be held at Room 100 of the Keck Center at the National Academy of Sciences, 500 5th St NW Washington D.C. For more information see here

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UyvQzi

