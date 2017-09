(Reuters) - Here are upcoming events of interest to the antitrust law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Aug. 17

9 a.m. - Preliminary injunction hearing begins in the fight between the Federal Trade Commission and Steris Corp over whether it may merge with Synergy Health PLC in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

