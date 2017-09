(Reuters) - Here are upcoming events of interest to the antitrust law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

2 p.m. - Federal Trade Commission Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen speaks on the Internet of Things and privacy at CTIA Super Mobility 2015 at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas. For more information see www.ctia.org/ctia-show.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PYRCsM