(Reuters) - Here are upcoming events of interest to the antitrust law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Sept. 28

9 a.m. - Commissioner Julie Brill of the Federal Trade Commission speaks at the Better Business Bureau's Annual Conference of the National Advertising Division. The event will be held at the Ritz Carlton at 2 West Street in New York. For more information see: bit.ly/1Ll6Nyb.

