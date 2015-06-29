FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Antitrust: June 29, 2015
June 29, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Antitrust: June 29, 2015

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here is an upcoming event of interest to the antitrust law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, June 30

3:15 p.m. - Federal Trade Commission competition chief Deborah Feinstein and Leslie Overton, deputy assistant attorney general for civil enforcement at the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, speak at the annual meeting of the American Health Lawyers Association. The event will be held at the Marriott Marquis at 901 Massachusetts Avenue NW in Washington D.C. For more information see bit.ly/1NmCa95.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KpkyLf

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
