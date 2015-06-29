Week Ahead in Antitrust: June 29, 2015

(Reuters) - Here is an upcoming event of interest to the antitrust law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, June 30

3:15 p.m. - Federal Trade Commission competition chief Deborah Feinstein and Leslie Overton, deputy assistant attorney general for civil enforcement at the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, speak at the annual meeting of the American Health Lawyers Association. The event will be held at the Marriott Marquis at 901 Massachusetts Avenue NW in Washington D.C. For more information see bit.ly/1NmCa95.

