A wrap up of this week’s sports news:

Curry favored: Golden State Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry signed a record five-year, $201 million ‘super-max’ deal, after claiming the MVP honor in two of the last three seasons and winning two NBA titles. In this week’s podcast, sports business expert Rick Horrow gave his prediction for which players he thinks will be the next to join the ‘$200 million club.’

Welcome to Miami: With the Major League Baseball All-Star game days away, Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals and Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers grabbed the last two spots on their respective rosters, thanks to fan voting. Players and fans will descend on Marlins Park Tuesday.

A Messi legal situation: A Spanish court will allow soccer star Lionel Messi to pay a quarter-of-a-million-euro fine in order to avoid a 21-month prison sentence. The Barcelona player and his father were found guilty by a Catalan court last year of three counts of tax fraud to the tune of $4.68 million over income earned from image rights.

And finally, as a Chinese media giant bets big on Wimbledon, an entrepreneur in Shanghai is trying to make a racket that can make you a better player. Created by a roboto designer and recreational tennis player, Coach T is an AI implant that makes sure China’s new wave of enthusiasts can sharpen their swings even when they practice alone: