Putt up or shut up: Golfer Brooks Koepka walked away from the U.S. Open with his first major title, filleting rival Rickie Fowler -- who was then promptly seared on social media for his disappointing fifth-place finish. Reuters chronicled the 27-year-old Koepka’s unorthodox road to success, from Kazakhstan to Kenya. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy seeks redemption this week at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

Mayweather vs. McGregor: Some people like to start slow when they pick up a new sport. Others like to take on the 49-time undefeated champion. That’s what mixed martial arts champ Conor McGregor plans to do this August when he enters the boxing ring to face off against Floyd Mayweather. A gimmick? Possibly. A blockbuster money-maker? Almost definitely.

McDonald’s out, Intel in: Chipmaker Intel signed a major sponsorship deal with the International Olympic Committee through 2024. The deal came just a week after longtime sponsor McDonald’s bowed out, leaving Olympic sponsorship in flux. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but IOC sources have previously told Reuters that major sponsors pay about $100 million per four-year cycle.

