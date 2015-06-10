FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo customers can pursue overdraft suits as class - judge
June 10, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Wells Fargo customers can pursue overdraft suits as class - judge

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lawsuits accusing Wells Fargo of collecting millions of dollars in excessive overdraft fees from its most vulnerable checking customers can proceed as class actions, a Florida federal judge has ruled.

In two separate orders on Monday, U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King said class actions are “the only realistic way plaintiffs’ claims can be adjudicated,” as separate cases by each class member would impose an extraordinary burden on the court. Law firms serving as co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs are Podhurst Orseck and the Law Office of Bruce S. Rogow.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GdjWnM

