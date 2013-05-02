CORRECTED-West Penn bondholder buyout divides Wall Street rating agencies

(Corrects timing of S&P downgrade in 6th paragraph)

By Hilary Russ

May 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s three main credit rating agencies had three different reactions to the $604.2 million buyout of Pittsburgh’s West Penn Allegheny Health System bondholders on Monday.

Health insurer Highmark Inc. bought about 85 percent of the system’s outstanding 2007 bonds at 87.5 cents on the dollar, as part of a nearly $1.1 billion deal to save the troubled Pennsylvania health system from insolvency.

But the deal apparently transformed the rating agencies - which often take a similar view of the U.S. municipal bonds they rate - into three bears and West Penn into Goldilocks. Now it’s unclear whether Wall Street saw the deal as “just right.”

On Wednesday, Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the West Penn by two notches to Caa2 from Ca, which is still a junk rating, with a developing outlook.

Moody’s rating could go up if West Penn gets further support from Highmark and if the system shows financial improvement. It could go down if the bonds are further restructured at a haircut of at least 20 percent.

On Tuesday, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services announced that it had downgraded West Penn’s 2007 bonds two notches to its lowest rating of D, for “in default,” from CC the previous evening.

And Fitch Ratings said late on Monday that its C rating on West Penn could go either up or down, but didn’t say which.

A West Penn spokeswoman did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

None of the three agencies has commented on their ratings of Highmark after the transaction. Moody’s said in April that it could cut its Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating and Baa1 insurance financial strength rating on Highmark.

About $1.1 billion of Highmark debt is affected by the review. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by James Dalgleish)