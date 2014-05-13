FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coal mine collapse in West Virginia kills at least one miner
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Coal mine collapse in West Virginia kills at least one miner

Annie Moore

1 Min Read

BECKLEY, W.Va. May 13 (Reuters) - Rescue workers on Tuesday clawed through the wreckage of a collapsed coal mine in Wharton, West Virginia, that killed at least one miner, Boone County emergency dispatchers said.

The accident took place late Monday at the Brody mine, which is owned by Patriot Coal Corp., the dispatcher said.

West Virginia Secretary of State Natalie Tennant called for an investigation into the cause of the collapse in the center of the state.

“As we learn more details, our first priority is ensuring the safe rescue and recovery of everyone involved and comforting the families in Boone County,” Tennant said in a statement.

No other details were immediately available.

Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Sofina Mirza-Reid

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.