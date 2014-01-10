FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
West Virginia gov declares state of emergency for chemical spill
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 10, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 4 years ago

West Virginia gov declares state of emergency for chemical spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - West Virginia Governor Earl Ray Tomblin declared a state of emergency for five counties on Thursday following a chemical spill along the Elk River in Charleston, the state’s capital and largest city, according to the governor’s office and local officials.

Health officials are advising residents not to drink, bathe or cook in the water, and only use it for flushing and fire fighting.

Counties affected include Boone, Kanawha and Putnam.

According to a warning to residents posted on the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department website, “conditions indicate there is a high probability that your water is contaminated,” although no testing has been done yet.

Local media is reporting the chemical leaked from a tank at Freedom Industries in Charleston, which produces chemicals for mining, cement and steel industries. A representative for Freedom Industries was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.