FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Whale watching ships search for entangled blue whale off California
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 6, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Whale watching ships search for entangled blue whale off California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Whale watching ships were dispatched on Sunday to help search for a blue whale entangled in a fishing line for several days off the southern California coast, officials said.

The whale, which was first seen by a cruise ship off the coast of the upscale seaside community of Rancho Palos Verdes, was last spotted on Friday in the channel between Los Angeles Harbor and Catalina Island, said Jim Milbury, a spokesman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Rancho Palos Verdes is about 25 miles (40 km) from Catalina Island.

The Coast Guard will also fly over the area to search for the whale, Milbury said.

Aerial footage previously broadcast by local television news outlet KABC showed a thick line trailing dozens of feet off the whale’s tail with what appeared to be a buoy attached to the end.

Blue whales, the largest animals on Earth, can reach nearly 100 feet (30.3 metres) in length and weigh 190 tonnes. They were once driven to near extinction by whaling.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Clelia Oziel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.